Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 692,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 204,079 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MQY. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 144,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 66,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

MQY stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.42.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

