Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 249,711 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 651,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,711 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PML. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 96,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 1.6 %

PML stock opened at $8.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Dividend

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.0395 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

