Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $338,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,110. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 385,186 shares of company stock worth $65,479,358 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.1 %
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.69%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.
