Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.80. 251,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 646,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.
Hesai Group Stock Down 4.8 %
The company has a market cap of $580.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.
Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.
