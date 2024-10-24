Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Up 5% – What’s Next?

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.80. 251,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 646,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Hesai Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $580.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter. Hesai Group had a negative net margin of 25.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Hesai Group will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Hesai Group

Hesai Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSAI. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 74,888 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hesai Group by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hesai Group by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

