Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hexcel updated its FY24 guidance to $2.02-$2.18 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.020 EPS.
Hexcel Stock Performance
HXL stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $64.28.
Hexcel Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Hexcel
Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.
