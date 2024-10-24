Hoertkorn Richard Charles Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 411,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,432 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor makes up 1.9% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,215.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,693,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,444,000 after buying an additional 2,488,850 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 222.2% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 31,863 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in Ford Motor by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 158,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 33,878 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on F. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of F opened at $11.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

