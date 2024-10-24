Home Depot (HD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/22/2024 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $380.00 to $450.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $395.00 to $455.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2024 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $460.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $360.00.

10/4/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $390.00 to $450.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2024 – Home Depot was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $450.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $387.00 to $455.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/24/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $345.00 to $400.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Home Depot is now covered by analysts at Melius Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $330.00 to $360.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/12/2024 – Home Depot had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Home Depot had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $395.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $400.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.23 and a 200-day moving average of $359.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 13,708 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 8.4% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

