HomeTrust Bancshares Reports Strong Financial Results for Q3 2024 and Quarterly Dividend Increase

ASHEVILLE, N.C., October 24, 2024 – HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTBI) shared its preliminary net income for the third quarter of the ye

Posted by on Oct 24th, 2024

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read HomeTrust Bancshares’s 8K filing here.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading