Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

HON stock opened at $220.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.30. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $222.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

