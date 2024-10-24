Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Reaches $0.43 on Top Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $83.22 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 194,998,917.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.43083187 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $13,184,883.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

