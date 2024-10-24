Hoppy Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (HOPPY)

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. One Hoppy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Hoppy has a market cap of $106.22 million and approximately $6.69 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hoppy has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.29 or 0.00244273 BTC.

Hoppy Profile

Hoppy was first traded on March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. Hoppy’s official website is hoppy.vip.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00021116 USD and is down -7.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,968,375.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

