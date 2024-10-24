Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 64,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 55,775 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,888,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,037,000 after purchasing an additional 84,687 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 644,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 55,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,466,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after purchasing an additional 149,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of HST stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $21.31.
Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.29.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Host Hotels & Resorts
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Host Hotels & Resorts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.