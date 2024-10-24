Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 222,581 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,818 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 564,729 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $744,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after purchasing an additional 968,331 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $169,545.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 618,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,856.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brendan A. Lawlor sold 9,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $136,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,331.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HBAN

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.