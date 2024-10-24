iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$94.03 and traded as high as C$117.99. iA Financial shares last traded at C$117.31, with a volume of 135,205 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on IAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$110.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$105.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 2.22.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter. iA Financial had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Analysts forecast that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.



iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

