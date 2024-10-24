IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 496,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 671.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,494,000 after buying an additional 627,979 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,882,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,079,000 after acquiring an additional 246,983 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 115.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,824 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 484,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,437,000 after purchasing an additional 59,613 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,130. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day moving average of $30.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.84%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

