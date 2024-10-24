IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $40,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 82.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,479. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.43 and a 200 day moving average of $194.99. The company has a market cap of $187.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

