IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 115 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in Booking by 4.8% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 65 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $15.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4,328.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,828. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,029.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,838.71. The company has a market cap of $146.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,395.00.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4,100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,183.75.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

