Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Has $844,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after acquiring an additional 728,768 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 16,249,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,767 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,181,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,332,000 after purchasing an additional 640,829 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,937,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,436,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,421,000 after purchasing an additional 77,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In related news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of FNF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 21,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,345. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average is $54.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

