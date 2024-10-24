Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.50. 456,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,714,139. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $21.31. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.