Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Invests $591,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,622,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vertiv by 303.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,777,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,143,000 after buying an additional 3,591,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $331,091,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 85.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,399,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,619,000 after buying an additional 1,563,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,002,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,189,000 after acquiring an additional 451,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE VRT traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.89. The stock had a trading volume of 790,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,351,531. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.89.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

