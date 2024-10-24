Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Sells 273 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,114 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG Resources stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.82. 56,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,146,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.91. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $108.94 and a one year high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.