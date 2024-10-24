Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,568,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,706,000 after acquiring an additional 530,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 453.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,612,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,695 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,736,000 after buying an additional 56,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,362,000 after buying an additional 192,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,107,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,029,000 after buying an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $59.99. The company had a trading volume of 45,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,338. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $60.16.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

