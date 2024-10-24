Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $91.0-$94.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.06 million. Impinj also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.490 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Impinj from $195.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Impinj from $190.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Impinj from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Impinj from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Impinj from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.20.

Shares of PI traded down $25.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,612,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,946. Impinj has a 12 month low of $48.39 and a 12 month high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 659.38 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.26.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Impinj’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Impinj will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,690,870.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Impinj news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $2,367,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,043,344.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $43,712.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,870.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

