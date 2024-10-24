Index Fund Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 26.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 759,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AVUS stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.87. 30,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,966. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $97.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a 200 day moving average of $90.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

