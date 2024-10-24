Index Fund Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 68,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,668,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 26,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 804.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,611 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,852. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.25.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

