Index Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $216,000 in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFGP. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 53.2% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 408.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 320,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,973,000 after purchasing an additional 257,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,697 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFGP stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,875. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.66.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1579 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

