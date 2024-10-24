Index Fund Advisors Inc. Purchases 55,249 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 285,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,249 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF comprises 0.4% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $8,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $663,000. White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 96,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:DFEV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.77. 6,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,717. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.32. The company has a market capitalization of $624.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $29.45.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

