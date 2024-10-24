Index Fund Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.2% of Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $75,055,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,860,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $34.55. 71,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,055. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.59. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

