Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:BNOV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNOV. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 713.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 44,635 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth $1,556,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 27.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 68,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Finally, Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:BNOV opened at $38.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $108.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF designed to track the price return of the S&P 500 with capped gains and some buffering against losses over a predetermined period. BNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

