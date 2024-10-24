InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

IHT stock opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 million, a PE ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

