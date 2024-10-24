Insider Buying: Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Insider Purchases 5,714 Shares of Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Nikki Flanders purchased 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.49) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.44 ($25,669.23).
Pinewood Technologies Group Trading Up 2.1 %
Pinewood Technologies Group stock traded up GBX 7.03 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 342.53 ($4.45). The company had a trading volume of 758,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,798. The company has a market cap of £296.25 million, a P/E ratio of 541.13 and a beta of 0.56. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 280.50 ($3.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 814 ($10.57). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 311.81.
Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile
