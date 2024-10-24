Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) CEO Acquires $199,998.00 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) CEO Antony Koblish purchased 88,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,518.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
TELA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.58. The company had a trading volume of 540,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,861. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. TELA Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.
TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $16.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 252.57% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.
TELA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
