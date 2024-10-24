Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ:INBS) Stock Price Down 4.5% – What’s Next?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.50. 61,203 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,586,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Intelligent Bio Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Bio Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:INBS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.40% of Intelligent Bio Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Company Profile

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc, a medical technology company, developing non-invasive, real-time monitoring, and diagnostic tests for patients and their primary health practitioners. It offers saliva glucose biosensor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also provides intelligent fingerprinting drug screening system, a revolutionizing portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields; and biosensor platform for biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

