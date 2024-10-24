Inter Parfums’ (IPAR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BWS Financial

BWS Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. BWS Financial currently has a $172.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IPAR

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR opened at $121.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.67. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.