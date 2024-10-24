Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPAR. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Inter Parfums Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,075. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $156.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 43.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

