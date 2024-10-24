International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,394,290 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 42,971.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,439,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 111.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 85.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,826.3% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $425.12 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $323.21 and a 52 week high of $433.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $417.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $400.96.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

