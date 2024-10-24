International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,860,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 34,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,745,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXON has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $400.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.14, for a total transaction of $1,926,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,925,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,133,748.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 371,172 shares of company stock valued at $137,000,162 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $442.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.29 and a fifty-two week high of $455.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.66. The company has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 116.81, a P/E/G ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.