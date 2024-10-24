International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $1.13 Billion Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 12,065.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,070,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,893 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,127,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 630.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.6% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Benchmark cut their target price on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Baidu from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank cut Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

Baidu Price Performance

Baidu stock opened at $89.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.49. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.68 and a 12-month high of $126.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

