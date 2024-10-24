International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 31,151.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,319,142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,311,721 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $706,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,998 shares of company stock valued at $9,935,493 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $298.75 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $296.97 and its 200-day moving average is $274.51. The company has a market capitalization of $215.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.22.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

