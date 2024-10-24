International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 20,324.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $600,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 37.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in International Business Machines by 54.3% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $232.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $136.05 and a 1-year high of $237.37. The company has a market cap of $213.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

