International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $232.75, but opened at $220.80. International Business Machines shares last traded at $216.96, with a volume of 2,247,389 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.05.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 40.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.65%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 47.2% in the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

(Get Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.