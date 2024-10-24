Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 85,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 388% from the previous session’s volume of 17,520 shares.The stock last traded at $115.71 and had previously closed at $116.71.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.28. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKW. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

