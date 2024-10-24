Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Shares Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.85 and last traded at $22.78. 897,259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,048,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 5.2% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 2,088.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 332,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 317,211 shares during the last quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 4.5% in the third quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 410,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,639 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

