Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Invesco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 44.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.3%.
Invesco Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of IVZ opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. Invesco has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Invesco from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
