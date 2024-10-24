Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.43, with a volume of 15159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 183,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,790,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,836 shares during the period.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

