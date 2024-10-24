Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.59 and last traded at $58.43, with a volume of 15159 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.55.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1748 per share. This is an increase from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
