Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Stake Reduced by GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 93.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,285 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $201.02 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.83.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

