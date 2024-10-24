Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,946 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.82. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

