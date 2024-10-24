Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS) Position Raised by Yoder Wealth Management Inc.

Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1,703.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 130,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 123,039 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.70. 1,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,459. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $426.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.71.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.