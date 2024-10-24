Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 124.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.92 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $133.34 and a 1-year high of $182.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

