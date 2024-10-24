Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 524,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,888,000 after buying an additional 312,475 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,167.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 213,881 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,323,000 after acquiring an additional 185,770 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1,504.8% during the second quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 149,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 140,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 668,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,398,000 after purchasing an additional 101,342 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PHO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.48. 10,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,796. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $49.65 and a 1-year high of $71.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

